It's been five years since the former-Confederates skipper had an Aussie meat pie, with a good Tim Tam not withheld from the 'things-I-miss-most' list, either.
Albeit Annabelle Tierney has been very busy in the 'US of A' since leaving Orange back in 2017.
From Kinross Wolaroi School, she landed on American soil with two things in tow - a big hockey dream and a pursuit of science.
"I was extremely lucky to have three great seasons at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, where I was able to represent the team and achieve a few accolades along the way," Miss Tierney said.
"I got to travel all across the east coast of the United States with my team and I am so grateful for all of the opportunities this sport provided me with."
On the Synapse Sports All-American Rookie Squad in her freshman year, Miss Tierney was again selected for Division 2 Field Hockey in her sophomore year, on the All-PSAC [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference] Third Team.
Every year during her collegiate career, she also held consecutive PSAC Scholar Athlete titles.
Though, as the COVID-19 wreaked global havoc, the pandemic caused an abrupt halt in Miss Tierney's hockey ventures, resulting in the cancellation of what would've been her senior season.
"This was heartbreaking for my senior class and the entire team," she said.
"It was hard to live through the pandemic, being away from my family and not being able to play the sport I love [and although COVID] took hockey away from me, it allowed me to focus on my academics and decide that I wasn't quite ready to come back home to Australia."
While not "fully-retired" from hockey, she unearthed a passion for taking on new hobbies, such as learning how to surf.
Taking a deeper dive into the realms of science, though, Miss Tierney then threw herself even further into her studies.
In May 2021, she graduated from Millersville University with a Bachelor of Science, alongside and a degree in a degree in Biology Studies.
With a concentration on Marine Biology, she also attained a minor in Environmental Chemistry.
"My graduation from Millersville saw the end of my hockey career, but it was just the beginning of my academic career," she said.
Now, attending the College of Charleston in South Carolina, she's completing a Master of Science with a degree in Marine Biology.
A second-year student in her MA program, Miss Tierney's thesis delves into the "abundance and distribution of microplastics" found in sediment and shrimp species along Carolina's south coast.
"I have become very passionate about environmental sustainability studies and conserving the marine environment, so getting to study microplastics and their pollutive effects is very interesting," she said.
"I spent my summer - which is May to August up here in the Northern Hemisphere - out on a boat twice-a-week, collecting my samples and honestly - living it up!
"The semester has just begun for me [though], so now I spend most of my days in the lab processing and analysing my samples, as well as attending classes."
While being in America still feels surreal for her, to think that it's been a handful of years now, also seems unbelievable for Miss Tierney.
Even though she continues to miss her family and friends back home, her time away has been filled with support, laughter and unforgettable times to date.
"I have learned so much during my time in the United States and I have had some irreplaceable experiences and opportunities; I have met lifelong friends and [I've] made my own American family," she said.
"All that being said, I am so excited to come back home - hopefully once I finish my thesis research next year."
Miss Tierney said she plans to move back to Australia and potentially pursue a PhD, or will seek work with conservation efforts at the Great Barrier Reef.
In the meantime, she'll continue pining for the things she loves - while also trying to shake a newly-developed inflection.
"I miss my family dearly; I miss meat pies and Tim Tams," she said, "[but] most of all - I need to get my Aussie accent back!"
