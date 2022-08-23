A first-time offender has received a custodial sentence and been ordered to repay more than $2000 she acquired from fraudulent relief claims.
Charissa Lynn Carr, 33, formerly of North Orange, was ordered to repay $2140 in addition to the custodial sentence when she appeared in Orange Local Court.
According to information presented to the court, Carr also made false documents to dishonestly obtain some of the funds, however, she attempted to claim thousands more from numerous applications to the NSW Government.
In total she requested $14,140 from Service NSW, the Salvation Army and the NSW Government for Micro Business Support Grants, flooding, COVID-19 test and isolate payments and mouse plague grants.
However, the majority of those funds were not paid.
Magistrate David Day said the intent was still there despite "good house keeping by the authority" resulting in her not getting most of the requested funds.
"In my view, if you start helping yourself to money to which you are not entitled to [it] is a problem," Mr Day said.
Mr Day said the victims of the offences were the people of NSW, not the State Government.
It's not suggested that she's one of the ring leaders as to this, but she was still doing it. It's very sad.- Magistrate David Day
He said the consequences of these particular types of offences made life more difficult for people affected by floods who have had to wait longer to have their claims processed
"People who were in urgent need did not get the money straight away because of people like Miss Carr," Mr Day said.
Among her offences was an application to the Salvation Army, which was granting $1000 as part of its disaster relief scheme to applicants who sustained loss or property damage due to flooding.
On June 2, 2021, she submitted the application along with her photo id, bank statement and utility bill for an address in Roseland Drive, Orange, for which she claimed sewerage had ruined carpet, lounges and some other items as well as the yard.
She received $1000 for the damage in August, 2021, however, a Salvation Army team member checked maps and news articles and discovered there was no flooding in the Orange area.
Carr's lease for the property expired in September that year and police also confirmed with the real estate company that there was no flood damage at the property.
She also fraudulently claimed funds from the mouse plague rebate in July 2021, and created false receipts for traps totalling $522,23. However, when the business was contacted they confirmed the invoice was fake.
She also received a one-off payment of $320 for a COVID test and isolate payment in October 2021, however, she was caught by police while travelling in a vehicle with other people during her isolation period meaning she will need to repay the funds.
However, $12,000 worth of funds were not paid for a Micro Business Support Grant due to a fake name she gave not matching her bank account details.
She requested the funds in October 2021 claiming that her business had made a 30 per cent decline in turnover due to the pandemic. However, the business name and Shellharbour address did not have any affiliation with the abn she provided.
Carr had been employed by NSW Health for eight years leading up to the offending and earned between $1000 and $1800 per week in addition to other payments amounting to an extra $1000 per fortnight. However, according to the police she was also addicted to drugs and homeless, staying in motels, which set her back a further $500 per week.
She had no prior criminal history and told the police she was introduced to drugs by a former partner and another former partner induced her to commit these offences.
Solicitor Tara Maksymczuk said she had good prospects of rehabilitation.
"She does if she gets off the drugs," Mr Day said in response.
"It's not suggested that she's one of the ring leaders to this, but she was still doing it. It's very sad.
"General deterrence is a big thing.
"There needs to be a very strong message sent to people like Miss Carr that it will not be tolerated."
Mr Day placed her on an 18-month community-based Intensive Correction Order that will require her to participate in rehabilitation and treatment for her drug addiction, she will have to abstain from drugs and repay the $2140.
Mr Day also convicted Carr, fined her $110 and disqualified her from driving for six months for driving with methamphetamine in her system.
She was caught driving with the drug in her system during a traffic stop in Peisley Street on April 30, 2022.
