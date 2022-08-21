Central Western Daily

Shakira Elemes sentenced for violent episode toward woman at Cow and Calf Hotel in Wellington

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated August 21 2022 - 10:08pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The misguided altercation unfolded at the Cow and Calf in Wellington. Picture: Google Maps

A Wellington childcare worker who unleashed a series of punches and threats on a woman over the course of a night out, was out of character, a court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.