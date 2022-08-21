Central Western Daily
Photos

Orange Emus beat Dubbo Kangaroos in Blowes Clothing Cup first grade

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 21 2022 - 9:37am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HARD-EARNED: Jamil Khalfan celebrates after the victory over the Dubbo Kangaroos in their elimination semi-final on Sunday. Photo: RILEY KRAUSE.

One down and two to go.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.