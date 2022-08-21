Central Western Daily

AFL Central West: Orange Tigers defeat Bathurst Giants 35-20 in Youth Girls semi-final

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated August 21 2022 - 8:35am, first published 8:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIGER LAND: Orange Tigers Youth Girls side secured themselves a grand final appearance after victory over Bathurst Giants on Sunday. Photo: LACHLAN HARPER

If there's a side that deserves to be in a grand final, its the Orange Tigers Youth Girls side.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.