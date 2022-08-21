If there's a side that deserves to be in a grand final, its the Orange Tigers Youth Girls side.
After missing out on going straight through by points differential, the Tigers were forced to do it the hard way.
But they were up for the challenge, defeating Bathurst Giants 35-20 in their AFL Central West semi-final to set up a grand final against Bathurst Bushrangers.
Holly Lynch was one of the standouts for Orange, booting two goals while Claire Gibson, Harriett Sinclair and Sienna Hunter also found themselves on the score-sheet.
With Waratah Sports Ground struggling to recover from a deluge the rain, the girls were forced to get the jersey dirty in the name of victory.
"It was gritty," coach Mark Gibson siad.
"It wasn't a clean game, considering the conditions it'd be hard to have a clean game but the girls dug deep."
For the majority of the match, the Tigers were in control, leading by eight points at the first quarter. The Giants were in striking distance at half-time with the score 14-12 in favour of the home side. However, the Tigers showed why they're a strong contender for the title, decimating their opponents in the final two quarters to win 35-20.
Gibson credited the performance to the girls transferring their skills learnt on the training paddock.
"I was impressed by our use of the space which we've been training on and giving 100 per cent," he said.
"(We'll be looking for) more of the same and keeping our structure because without the structure the ball won't go forward. I think they held their structure fairly well today despite the conditions."
Throughout the season, the Tigers and Bushrangers have fought hard for first spot with both sides scoring two wins apiece against each other.
Gibson believes his side will be raring to go for next Sunday afternoon's decider at George Park 2.
"We're fairly evenly pegged, I think we're more than capable of beating them," he stated.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
