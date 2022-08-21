Central Western Daily
Photos

Peter McDonald Premiership: Orange CYMS defeat Parkes Spacemen 32-16

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated August 22 2022 - 1:24am, first published August 21 2022 - 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The one percenters might be the most commonly used cliche in rugby league but for Orange CYMS, it's what ensured their grand final dream stays alive.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.