When Davina Wright's barging run helped even the score during Sunday's Westfund Ferguson elimination final, there was a sense that maybe, just maybe, Orange Emus stood a chance of causing a monumental upset.
But those hopes were quickly dashed, as the Forbes Platypi would make light work of their 3v4 semi-final, running home 47-7 victors.
This marked the end for Emus' season, one that coach-player Alex Walker said had its fair share of ups and downs.
"It's been a tough season for us with some serious injuries and the girls show up regardless of numbers," she said after the game.
"You can't ask for more and I'm immensely proud."
Emus won just three games all season, but Walker believes the heart shown on Sunday will do them well going forward in seasons to come.
"A lot of our girls played out of position just to make up the numbers. We didn't have a backline, so a few forwards had to drop in there. " she said of the Forbes match.
"I'm immensely proud of the season we've put on. The attitude of the girls to show up week in and week out, even the girls who are injured, they still show up to games so I couldn't be prouder."
And while Emus' season may be finished, the Platypi still have their hopes set on a grand final appearance.
Platypi legend Phil Prior said the team is starting to hit its stride and would be one to watch for years to come.
"The girls have a lot of self-belief and there was a lot of youth this year which was something we've lacked over the last few years," he said.
"We trained all week about looking after our own backyard and sticking to a plan. Obviously we worked hard on our collision and breakdown areas and the connections worked.
"It was 28-7 at half-time and I pushed the point to them that if we could score 28 in the first half, it takes a great side to try and repeat that effort in the second half. The effort is there and the energy is high."
The Platypi will now take on the Bathurst Bulldogs in the grand final qualifier after the Dogs fell to the Dubbo Kangaroos 19-3 in their 1v2 matchup.
"It's good for the side to get the first sudden death out of the way," Prior added.
"We won't change a lot of stuff, I don't think we have to."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
