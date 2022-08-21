The Orange City Lions have been left wondering what could have been after their last hope for silverware crashed out of the finals on Sunday.
Taking on the Bathurst Bulldogs in the Blowes Clothing Cup third grade 3v4 elimination semi-final at Ashwood Park, the Lions looked in with a red-hot chance to sneak home after Logan Brockman's second try of the day saw them ahead with just ten minutes to go.
But back-to-back tries by the Bulldogs saw the fiery game - in which City's Darren Wooding was sent off in the dying moments - finish 25-17 in favour of the boys in blue and yellow.
Lions coach Adam Harrison was proud of how his side played.
"It's been a long season for us and I wouldn't say a lot went wrong," he said.
"It was definitely a different look Bathurst team than we've played before and I'll leave that comment at that. They definitely came to play."
The coach added that strength throughout the grades definitely played its part in the result.
"(The Bulldogs) have got such good depth this year with first and second grade, it's natural that their third grade side was going to be strong and we were aware of that coming into the game," he said.
"We knew it wouldn't be an easy game and we prepared for that as best we could. We don't have any excuses.
"I'll be honest, we haven't trained at all this year. We're a very older, social team and I think we did really well to get to where we are. We forfeited a lot of games, but we've got a really good bunch of guys but a shame we didn't get the win today."
Scott Rees was the other try scorer for Orange City, while Tom West slotted home one of his three conversion attempts.
With Lions' colts side crashing out of their competition earlier in the day, the club is left without a team fighting for a grand final victory.
For Harrison, that means the focus shifts to 2023.
"We had a good year and the club is in a bit of a rebuilding phase, so we're looking forward to next year which is our 50th anniversary," he said.
"We're just sorry for our club and community that we couldn't get a team deeper into finals."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
