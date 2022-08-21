For five years straight, the Trundle Boomers have been front and centre in a Woodbridge Cup mens grand final.
And from 2017 to 2019, the Boomers have been the one's lifting the Cup.
Despite putting forward another strong side this year, Trundle's unbelievable run has come to an end at the hands of the Orange United Warriors with the latter winning 26-16 at Trundle in week two of finals.
"It was a fantastic win for us boys, we went there with a real positive attitude and wanting to win," Warriors captain-coach Jake Kelly said.
"We were on the back foot there, Trundle scored a couple of early tries on us and we had to claw our way back but once we got into a rhythm there was no stopping us.
"Defence was our main focus yesterday, especially on our line, moving up together. We (also) shifted the ball so well, we got deep kicks into corners, we chased them, everyone had an outstanding game."
While victory was the most delightful aspect of Saturday afternoon, Kelly was equally as impressed with his side's ability to do it in front of a boisterous crowd.
"To go out there and knock them off in a final is an unreal achievement," he said.
"They had a massive home crowd out there yesterday, they were all getting into us and that's just part of footy. To go out there and knock them off is one of the best wins I've had as a coach."
After a tough run of injuries and unavailability from round 10 to 12, the Warriors have seemingly clicked into gear at the right time and now sit on a four-game winning streak.
Kelly added all the pieces are starting to fall together for a perfect end to the season.
"We're feeling really good, fit and ready to go and it couldn't have happened at a better time," he said.
"In the back end of the season we had a few who had to sit out and coming into finals everyone was back and that's why we've had so much momentum. Beating Condobolin 40-10 last week was massive and going out to Trundle and winning has only boosted our confidence more.
"It's probably worked in our favour not having a week off, I think it would've stunted us a little bit. Playing the whole way through has allowed our momentum to keep us on top of things."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
