Central Western Daily
Photos

Orange City and Orange Emus battle in Blowes Clothing Cup colts semi-final in Bathurst

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 21 2022 - 3:52am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A double from Kobe Cantwell was enough to help his Orange Emus avoid disaster during a derby day elimination semi-final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.