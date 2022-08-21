A double from Kobe Cantwell was enough to help his Orange Emus avoid disaster during a derby day elimination semi-final.
Taking on Orange City in the Blowes Clothing Cup colts 3v4 matchup, Emus managed to come out on top 14-5 despite being shown three yellow cards and a red.
Despite what was a whistle-heavy match, Emus coach Mick Wallace couldn't fault the officials.
"I've had this ref before and he's very technical and I think he's a very good ref. I didn't like it, but it is what it is," he said.
"(Orange City) adjusted to his style better than we did. I'm never going to bag a bloke who is reffing. I've got no problem with what happened there and we probably got lucky cause we deserved a few more."
It was Cantwell who opened the scoring for Emus at Bathurst's Ashwood Park. City were able to get back into the game thanks to Jack Philpott as the Lions went into the half-time break down 7-5.
But it was the sin-binnings of Emus' Seth Haydon and Finn Taylor in the first 30 minutes which saw both sides having to adjust.
"The ref came and saw us at half-time and explained what he was doing, but I told him I'd coached the boys to hold on when they're going to get cleaned out and he said they're not allowed," Lions coach Deryck Ward said.
"That was my interpretation of the rules and he blew us up on that today. But I can't complain about the ref, he was excellent for us. He's so quick and fit that he's never far from the game so you get a fair game.
"I though Emus were hard done by with all the cards they got, but it's technical."
Just ten minutes into the second half and Haydon was pulled up again by the ref. Instead of seeing yellow once again, Haydon was given his marching orders.
The lack of numbers didn't seem to bother Emus though, as a chip over the top led Cantwell to extend their lead out to nine following the second successful conversion of the day by John Toberty.
Yet another yellow card to Emus - this time given to Carter Dale, meant it was 15 against 13, but with time nearly up, City weren't able to produce that magic moment and the score would finish 14-5.
Wallace said his side have plenty to improve on when they take on Mudgee Wombats for a spot in the grand final.
"I've always known we've been a good side and we've got a lot of heart, but we just have to play smarter;" he said.
"We've got a Country five-eighth and we're not kicking it in the corners and putting pressure on, we've got speed on the wings and we're not using that defensively. We're trying to win games from 70 metres out and we can't afford to do that in semi-finals."
As for the fate of Haydon - who saw both yellow and red on Sunday - Wallace is hopeful he will be available for the coming week's match.
"Because it wasn't foul play, he should be able to play," he said.
"But he's skating on pretty thin ice, so if he picks up another card next week he's out (for the grand final)."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
