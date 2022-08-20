Two males, allegedly wearing masks, have held up a discount store with a knife at a popular shopping centre in Orange, before fleeing the scene without any property or money.
At about 3pm on Saturday, August 20, Central West Police District officers were called to the Orange City Centre on Summer Street where it's alleged two males entered a retail store.
It's there NSW Police allege one of the males produced a knife and threatened an employee at the store.
The two males ran from the shop with nothing from the shop before NSW Police arrived.
While police were investigating the incident, officers arrested a 13-year-old boy at the City Centre for an allegedly stealing from the same store in a separate incident.
The boy allegedly resisted arrest and a 39-year-old male police sergeant dislocated his left ankle and was taken to Orange Hospital where it's expected he'll have surgery.
The boy was taken to Orange Police Station where he will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
A lane on Summer Street was cordoned off during the operation, slowing traffic on the highway.
Inquiries into the original incident are continuing and anyone with information, or mobile phone/dashcam footage, are urged to contact Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
