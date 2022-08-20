Central Western Daily
Breaking

Two males have allegedly used a knife to threaten a discount store employee at Orange City Centre

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated August 20 2022 - 8:25pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulance on the scene at the Orange City Centre to transport a 39-year-old police officer to Orange Hospital after he dislocated an ankle during an arrest. Photo: TROY PEARSON/TNV

Two males, allegedly wearing masks, have held up a discount store with a knife at a popular shopping centre in Orange, before fleeing the scene without any property or money.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.