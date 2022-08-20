For a player, supporter or official, Saturday's afternoon's Oilsplus Cup grand final would've been hard to sum up.
Maybe Molong Magpies back-rower Charlie Cooper and captain Zac White did it best.
Cooper, when the referee's final whistle blew, booted the ball away in frustration - an entirely reasonable reaction for someone who just played in a tied grand final.
White, post-game, was equally as frustrated.
"You feel like you want to play another 10 minutes each way," he said.
The result no doubt makes post-game refreshments taste strange - is it one of celebration or just a sombre night?
For Coonabarabran the reaction was one of celebration.
To come back from 11-0 down, with three-men sin-binned throughout the game, is an unbelievable achievement.
Couple that with travelling almost three hours to play and knocking off Blayney Rams the previous weekend at Blayney.
On the Molong side though it's a reaction of confusion. And for White, it'll take a while for the result to sink in before it puts the fire in the belly for next year.
"Next year's a long time away," he said.
"But yeah it's disheartening for the boys to go through the season where you want the result - it's what everyone dreams of, Coonabarabran and us alike. It's just an odd one, I don't know how to put words to it."
While the result was understandably disappointing, a home crowd couldn't be left too dejected with the game easily one of the most thrilling in Oilsplus Cup history.
White was delighted with how his side never gave up, despite going down early in extra-time and also reserved praise for the club's supporters.
"Hugely proud of the effort, to play 80 minutes of footy and try and play another 20 minutes on top of that it's pretty immense from some of our big boys," he added.
"And it's great to see the crowd here today, it was a good roll up, it always is. We don't get many games here but when we do it's a big event so I'm pretty proud of it, proud of support we got but just wish we could've got the win but that's the way it goes."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
