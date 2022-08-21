Poetry is quite literally being set in stone at Orange Civic Square, with the hand-carvings of works from the late Australian poet and former patient at Bloomfield Hospital, Francis Webb.
Admitted to the psychiatric care facility during the 1960s and 1970s, the "little-known but highly respected" patient and poet had written many verses on the local area during his time at the hospital.
Artist, sculptor and stone carver, Ian Marr - who created the monumental bench "Two Roads" for the box woodland at Orange Botanic Gardens - is the man carving out this next public art piece, who spoke of the late poet in high regard.
"Francis Webb would take long walks around Orange and visit Mount Canobolas with his family," Mr Marr said.
"He brought this beautiful landscape into his works, while he also referred to his intense love of music and the musical experiences he'd had in his poems."
Sourced from the poet's birthplace just north of Adelaide, tributes from Mr Webb's collection will be carved into mintaro slate - a metamorphosed siltstone dating back some 900-odd-million-years.
On one of two slabs, stanzas from the poem titled "Canobolas" will be carved by Mr Marr.
The second slab will feature lyrics from the song "Nessun Dorma" by Italian operatic tenor, Giacomo Puccini - who sang the aria during the final act of the Turandot opera in 1926.
Both slabs are said to signify two of the former patient's passions in the arts sector.
"While acknowledging Webb's love of music, it will also tie in beautifully with the new Orange Regional Conservatorium when it is built," Orange City Council services policy committee chair, councillor Mel McDonell said.
"This work will be a stunning addition to the city's public art network and another unique pieces in our collection by Mr Marr."
Costing $20,000, this newest art project is being funded by Friends of Orange Regional Gallery.
We wanted to make a lasting contribution [and] it's an exciting project.- FORG president, Maria Edwards
Better known as FORG, the group is a community organisation that fosters artistic appreciation in Orange and surrounds, including the purchase of works to go toward the gallery's permanent collection.
As a means of marking the site's recent expansion, FORG president, Maria Edwards said this had underpinned the group members' decision to commission this tribute the late Mr Webb.
"We wanted to make a lasting contribution [and] it's an exciting project," Ms Edwards said.
"The stone is absolutely stunning and [with it] being publicly accessible, people can watch Ian [Marr] as he carves and they can [also] touch the work."
Located on the eastern side of the North Court near Peisley Street, completion date for the project is expected to take an estimated one month to finish.
