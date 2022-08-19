The changes, they keep on coming.
After Endeavour Oval was ruled out for Orange Emus earlier this afternoon, Orange Tigers senior sides will unfortunately end their regular season due to multiple ground closures.
Advertisement
In tier one and womens, tier one and womens were scheduled to face Bathurst Giants at home before moving the game to Mulyan Oval, Cowra, after a deluge of rain.
However, due to field closures across the region, tomorrow's senior games have been abandoned.
On Sunday though, Waratah Sports Ground is scheduled to play host to a blockbuster semi-final lineup.
In the under 12s, Dubbo are up against Bathurst Giants at 9:30am, before the same two sides do battle in 14s at 11.
The Tigers will be on show in the Youth Girls with Orange looking to seal a spot in the grand final by taking on the Giants at 12:30pm.
Under 17s will round off proceedings at 2 with Dubbo and the Giants also facing off in the game.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.