If you're well and truly over what has been a wet and dreary winter in Orange in 2022, look away now.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting snow to fall on Tuesday next week, with the BoM's meteye forecast pointing towards snowfall around Canobolas late on August 23.
Those falls are predicted to continue into the morning of Wednesday, August 24, when we're predicted to reach a top temperature of 9 degrees Celsius. Tuesday's maximum is expected to hover around 8 degrees.
It means more rain is on the way to kick-off the working week too, with an 80 per cent chance of rain on Monday followed by a 90 per cent shot at more rain on Tuesday.
The forecast says as much as 10 millimetres could fall, in total, across that 48 hour period.
So far this August Orange has already recorded around 124mm of rain, well up on the average of around 90mm for Orange to normally mark the end of winter.
That total isn't record-breaking by any means - in 1990 we had over 270mm recorded in August - however, the city has now had wet season on top of wet season on top of wet season, and we're well above average in terms of rainfall to this point in August again.
Normally, Orange has had around 603mm by mid-August. In 2022, we're up to 679.7mm and potentially on track for a third straight year of over 1000mm in total, after 1100mm in 2020 and a whopping 1455.8mm in 2021, marking the city's fourth wettest year on record.
