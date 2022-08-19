Central Western Daily

Snow predicted for Orange: Bureau of Meteorology forecasts snowfalls for Canobolas

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
August 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A cold and wet fairway at Duntryleague on Wednesday. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

If you're well and truly over what has been a wet and dreary winter in Orange in 2022, look away now.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.