FINALS WEEK TWO
Sunday, August 21
Orange CYMS v Parkes Spacemen
Wade Park, Orange (kick off 2:50pm)
Orange CYMS: 1 Nick Murphy, 2 Liam Wilson, 3 Dion Jones, 4 Marcel Ikinofo, 5 Cooper Monk, 6 Joey Lasagavibau, 7 Daniel Mortimer, 8 Cam Jones, 9 Pat Williams, 10 Ethan McKellar, 11 Ethan Bereyne, 12 Alex McMillan, 13 Liam Kennedy; Bench: 14 Josh Board, 15 Curtis Cantwell, 16 Nick Law, 17 Will Cusack, 18 Kaeden Dixon, 19 Ryan Banks. Captain-coach: Daniel Mortimer.
Parkes: 1 Joe Dwyer, 2 James Parsons, 3 Semi Junior, 4 Jim Raulolo, 5 Jacob Smede, 6 Jack Creith, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Eroni Turaga, 9 Sam Dwyer, 10 Tikoko Noke, 11 Brandon Paige, 12 Will Wardle, 13 Jake Porter; Bench: 14 Brandon Tago, 15 Sam Daveta, 16 Benny Cokanasiga, 17 Jesse Shorter. Captain-coach: Jack Creith.
Mudgee Dragons v Bathurst Panthers
Glen Willow Regional Stadium, Mudgee (kick off 2:50pm)
Mudgee: 1 David West, 2 Charlie Clayton, 3 Corin Smith, 4 Nathan Orr, 5 Jake Durrant, 6 Jack Littlejohn, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Casey Burgess, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Chad Chandler, 11 Hudson Brown, 12 Cody Godden, 13 Ben Thompson; Bench: 14 Nick Wilson, 15 Andrew Bain, 16 Jack Hart, 17 Lee Hicks. Captain-coach: Jack Littlejohn
Bathurst: 1 Josh Rivett, 2 Desi Doolan, 3 Keelan Bresac, 4 Mac Atkins, 5 Malik Blenman, 6 Noah Griffiths, 7 Joe Bugg, 8 Dave Sellers, 9 Hudson White, 10 Dan Bain, 11 Kevin Large, 12 Jia Siakisoni, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 14 Jed Betts, 15 McCoy White, 16 Aiden Ryan, 17 Tommy Lemmich, 18 Charlie Hutchings, 19 Talon Hodge. Captain-coach: Jake Betts.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
