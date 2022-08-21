Increasing the use of native plants in vineyards, which is reducing pest damage and disease, is just one example of the groundbreaking research being conducted by scientists in Orange, which has been revealed as one of the country's scientific hubs.
There's 185 scientists in the Orange postcode, the Australian Bureau of Statistics confirmed during National Science Week, which runs from August 13 to August 21.
Orange sits third on the ABS' list of top five suburbs that are home to Australia's science professionals, behind Victorian centres Northcote (225) and Brunswick (220).
Husband and wife, Professor of Applied Ecology Geoff Gurr and Dr Jian Liu are two of those scientists currently calling Orange home.
We're only a year in but it's looking super encouraging.- Professor of Applied Ecology Geoff Gurr
Originally from the United Kingdom, Professor Gurr has been in Orange for 31 years and moved here for work on campus at what was originally the University of New England in Orange.
It's since moved to the University of Sydney and, in 2016, became Charles Sturt, which it remains in 2022 and houses a large portion of the city's science professionals.
Alongside the Department of Industry and Environment research station, the city's large health precinct and Cadia mine, Australia's largest gold mine, there's lots of industry demanding the skills of a professional scientist.
Professor Gurr says generally scientists are "quite mobile" and are happy to pack up and move across states, or even internationally, in a bid to land the right job.
"Essentially, there's scientists here because there's employers here," Dr Gurr said.
Both he and Dr Liu are just fortunate their ideal jobs have landed them here in Orange.
"I'm here for family," Dr Liu, from China, revealed.
"I do research, and I've been able to keep doing that after I found an opportunity here, I'm very lucky."
Part of that research, at the moment, has involved a deep dive into the promotion of native plants to increase biodiversity in vineyards.
Dr Liu says she's been working on the project since last year and has adopted the strategy at both See Saw and Angullong Wines, so far, with great success.
"Both vineyards are quite different in terms of location and practice management," she added.
The research has been funded by Wine Australia, and Professor Gurr believes that partnership is a telling one, for two reasons.
He says it's interesting industry is providing money to develop a modern, environmentally-sensitive approach to solve vineyard problems like pests.
"Secondly, this actually works," he grinned.
"And through Jen's hard work we've discovered a range of native plants you can put in a vineyards. They're nice and low running, underneath the vines, and they reduce pest damage and reduce disease.
"We're only a year in but it's looking super encouraging, and apart from production benefits of reduced pests and reduced disease, there's also a slightly more tree-hugger type-feel factor with native plants in the vineyard; it attracts native birds, butterflies and so on ... it promotes local biodiversity. It's a nice package."
