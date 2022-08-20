Central Western Daily

Steeple, by John Scholz, wins 2022 Banjo Paterson Writing Awards short story

By Mr John Scholz, Willunda, Sa
August 20 2022 - 5:00pm
John Scholz

Banjo Writing Awards

Short Story, First Place | Mr John Scholz, Willunda, SA for Steeple

Sarah and Jacob reached the hill's apex. Sarah picked up the pretty plastic doll that sat on the granite ledge, stroked the doll's lush auburn hair, adjusted the pink and white floral dress. She placed it next to her as they sat down, positioning their buttocks in their buttocks' favourite spots on the smooth stone. Arms and hands were adjusted so that Sarah's right and Jacob's left intertwined and rested in the valley between their welded together thighs, the doll next to Sarah looking towards the distant town from blue eyes framed in exquisite long lashes. Jacob and Sarah absorbed each other's strength, the quiet tenacity, as their gaze drank in their particular favourite beauty of their farm.

