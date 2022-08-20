Ten minutes to midnight, a strip of wheat to go, perhaps half an hour, less even. If he could just finish it tonight, Sunday would be so much nicer, freer. Church in the morning, flowers at Eleanor's grave, lunch with cousins or friends, the whispering curtains of the slow lovely afternoon, sunset on the granite hill, all of it would be so much sweeter. That strip of the last wheat in the middle of Old Rocky, if it was left, would be there in plain sight nagging all day like an unpicked scab. And with this weather he wouldn't be the only one reaping on into Sunday. Not these days. The header whirred on, somehow keeping a pretty straight line. The pinprick lights swam, brightened and dimmed, pulsing like a heartbeat. Midnight. Jacob swallowed, said a small prayer aloud, and continued. Earth and sky tilted, steadied, shimmered. He was a sailor on a lullaby sea. A star became a meteor, an approaching vehicle, a lost airplane. He rubbed his eyes and stared beyond the pool of header light moving over the wheat. There, something emerged out of the darkness, coming rapidly towards him, pushing away the black sky, all other light swallowed by it. It paused below the lip of his sun canopy, a ghostly being filling his vision. He jerked the throttle half closed. The engine shuddered and stalled. A white hand the size of a plough disk reached for him. He leapt from the seat, his knees buckling as he hit the stony ground, the cut stubble stabbing into his arms. He felt the shape at his back, sharp white light swamping over him like spilt milk. A great weight pushed on his back; the world whirred and vibrated. He went to his belly, didn't even feel the stones bashing into his knees, and like a startled goanna slithered under the header. The huge being slid along the ground, expanding, reaching for him. He shot out from the other side of the header and ran into the darkness.