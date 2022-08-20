Austin had no way of telling the time, for the one small window had been boarded up long ago. It felt like it had been forever since he had actually seen his brother. His stomach emitted a low growl, like a bear hunting for prey. Austin sighed; it would be a while before this bear caught anything. But right now, he had other things on his mind. The only way he had survived in this place was because of Shawn. He couldn't understand why his brother would leave without him. Suddenly he was distracted from his thoughts by a shaft of moonlight that had found its way through a gap in the planks covering the window. Austin frowned; it hadn't been there before. Upon closer inspection, he saw that one of the planks of wood must have fallen out. His frown deepened as he wriggled his hand through the small gap and to the right a bit. Maybe if he stretched just a little bit more- yes! The door latch. Austin's frown disappeared. He had a plan.