2022 Banjo Paterson Writing Award winners crowned

August 20 2022 - 8:00pm
Cr Glenn Floyd with Banjo winners David Judge and Ebony Inman at the presentation ceremony.

The winners of the 2022 Banjo Paterson Writing Awards have been announced, with Steeple by John Scholz of Willunda, South Australia, winning the prestigious Short Story section.

