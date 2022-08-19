They've already knocked out one Group 10 side this season and Parkes Spacemen are looking to do the same on Sunday when they take on Orange CYMS.
CYMS will host Parkes at Wade Park in one of two Peter McDonald Premiership elimination finals to take place this weekend and the latter are keen to build on their recent good form.
Parkes knocked out Bathurst St Pats last weekend in a thrilling battle with the Spacemen eventually getting a 12-11 win to keep their season alive.
Looking ahead to this weekend, Parkes captain-coach Jack Creith knows Orange CYMS will be up for the fight after they lost their last match.
"We are itching to go, they are a good team and they have been all year," he said.
"You'd assume (Daniel) Mortimer comes back this week, I don't think he'd miss another game.
"A bloke that's won an NRL comp, he'll certainly make a difference.
"When we went over there last time we got a bit of a gauge of them so we are really confident we can knock them off."
Orange CYMS are coming off a loss in their last match against their Dubbo counterparts, with the latter running away with the game following a late try in the first half before icing the game in a dominant 20-minute period.
Having taken on Orange CYMS already this season, Creith and the Spacemen know just how good the hosts can be.
"It probably helps that we got one of our crossover games against them, it helped for the St Pats game," he said.
"We were a bit more aware of their dangers and I think we nullified them pretty well.
"Hopefully we can produce more of the same."
After playing on a muddy Jack Arrow ground last weekend, Parkes should be able to play their entertaining attacking style on Sunday with Wade Park being one of the best grounds in the region.
Creith is confident both sides will be looking to spread the ball early for what should be an end-to-end match.
"It'll be fresh but I don't think Wade Park is too bad, it's just the cricket pitch in the middle," he said.
"I think everything will like a fast two compared to St Pats last week."
The Parkes skipper has opted to name the same 17 as last weekend with Tikoko Noke once again chosen to start at prop after impressing over the last fortnight.
A match against the high-flying Forbes Magpies awaits the winner of Sunday's match after Cameron Greenhalgh's side beat Mudgee last weekend.
Mudgee Dragons will host Bathurst Panthers in the other elimination final, with the winner to take on Dubbo CYMS next weekend for a chance to make the grand final.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
