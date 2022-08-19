Central Western Daily

Parkes Spacemen believe they can defeat Orange CYMS in the Peter McDonald Premiership

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
August 19 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes Spacemen halfback Chad Porter has been one of the standout players in 2022. Picture: Nick Guthrie

They've already knocked out one Group 10 side this season and Parkes Spacemen are looking to do the same on Sunday when they take on Orange CYMS.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.