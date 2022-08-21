When it comes to the AFL Central West competition, there aren't many teams more dominant than Orange Tigers under 12s side.
Combining with the Forbes Swampies at the start of the year, the Tigers have formed a formidable side where they've only lost one game this season - winning the minor premiership by 20 points.
Advertisement
For co-coach Dale Hunter, a change in approach to coaching has been part of the success.
"We've gone in with a different outlook this year, if the kids aren't smiling and having fun then we've got to have a look at what we're doing and what we can do different," he said.
"It's been a bit different coming from a seniors coach where it's a lot more success driven, whereas in this grade if we can see them having fun then we're already winning and it's translated into good results on the field.
"On the game day we tell them to go out there, chase the ball, have fun, do your best, be with your mates and we give them that freedom to do that for two hours on a Sunday and let us teach you how to play football at our training sessions."
Having been apart of the Orange Tigers dominant 2013-15 seasons where they won a hat-trick of first grade titles, Hunter knows what success looks like for the club.
And for him, he hasn't seen a year quite like it with the under 14s and under 17s also going straight through to the grand final, while the Youth Girls only just missing out on the minor-premiership through points differential.
"Since I've been involved I don't know if we've had as successful year for our juniors and numbers across the grades is a good indicator that we've got a lot on offer in Orange and football is in a good state," he said.
The experienced co-coach added COVID has played a huge part in the amount of juniors pulling on the Tigers jersey.
"Winning helps you retain players and with last year's season there was no announced winner because of COVID so I think a lot of kids through those two years didn't get to play a lot of sport and it's probably shown they want to have a run. AFL has been a big beneficiary this season," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.