Last-gasp try hands Molong Magpies 2014 GrainCorp Cup Southern title

By Nick McGrath
August 19 2022 - 12:50am
A KYLE Travis try in injury time has handed the Molong Magpies back-to-back GrainCorp Cup southern division titles courtesy of a 29-26 thriller over Blayney Rams.

