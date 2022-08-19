A KYLE Travis try in injury time has handed the Molong Magpies back-to-back GrainCorp Cup southern division titles courtesy of a 29-26 thriller over Blayney Rams.
Peppering the resilient Rams constantly throughout the final 10 minutes of the 2014 decider staged at the Doctor Ross Memorial Recreation Ground, the visitors finally cracked when a lovely Will Oldham cut-out pass hit Travis on the chest, the dynamic centre then crossing out wide to give his side the lead for the first time in the grand final.
Down 12-0 and then 19-3 before staging what was a truly memorable comeback, Oldham's conversion from the sideline completed a classic grand final victory for the Magpies.
"It's a bit surreal really," Travis said after the victory.
"We tried to isolate their bigger blokes a bit and it finally paid off. Will's got the best pass in the comp by far. He can just hit anyone.
"I was just out there having a blow and there it was."
Riding a wave of emotions throughout the three-point victory, Molong coach Andy Hillan was just thrilled to claim what was "an unbelievable win".
"Happiness, sadness, I went through it all," Hillan beamed.
"It was unbelievable, it really was great to win it. That was a heart-stopper. Unbelievable that one. We got there in the end."
Watch the video of Kyle Travis' match-winning try:
An end, no doubt, a Blayney side that led for all bar seconds of the game were praying desperately for.
The Rams were ruthless in the first term and that desire was rewarded with tries to James Stanbridge and Sebastian Hobby, handing Blayney a 12-0 lead at halftime.
On the wrong end of a 9-4 first half penalty count that didn't improve in the second period - Blayney felt the full brunt of the referee's whistle to the tune of 17-6 - the Rams' bid at the 2014 GrainCorp Cup southern division title, amid a series of bizarre scenes, stalled in the second half.
On the attack early in the half and looking to make up a 12-point deficit, Molong's No.9 Oldham potted a field goal from 10 metres out.
Not a bad ploy normally.
But on Saturday it was a bold play that looked foolish when Blayney scored off the ensuing kick-off, a Molong error handing Brendan Newstead all the space the speedy winger needed to post his first try of the afternoon.
His own silky conversion then gifted Blayney what looked like a title-winning 19-3 advantage.
But strange doesn't begin to describe this grand final.
With 23 minutes remaining, Blayney fullback Matt Iffland attempted a clearing kick from inside his own 22 metres, but his right boot shanked the kick, so much so it landed flush in the waiting arms of Magpie Matt Hawke, who crossed for his side's first try of the afternoon.
Watch our video interviews with the key players and coaches:
The match then turned on its head when the Magpies swooped on the resulting kick-off.
Barging No.8 Chris Hayes found space then timed his pass to the flying Joe Doyle to perfection, the nimble winger then swan dived over under the posts to score the hosts' second.
Oldham nailed both conversions and it was game on at 19-17.
Four minutes later, though, Blayney centre Glen Bunworth proved more than a handful in bumping off a couple of would-be Molong defenders then popping a crucial pass for Newstead to score his second.
The successful addition of two points gave Blayney some breathing space at 26-17.
But it was never enough.
Riding a huge wave of black and white home-town support, Oldham darted over from the back of a ruck five metres out with 12 minutes remaining and then, with time all but expired, threw what was the grand final-winning pass to Travis to score in the corner.
That seemingly meaningless field goal Oldham potted as well?
Those three points ended as the difference.
"To go back-to-back, show everyone we're not a one-off team ... it feels awesome now," Oldham said.
Rams co-coach Bryce Toohey was left heartbroken for his side.
"We played so well and to go down like that ... heartbroken for them," Toohey said.
"They're a great bunch of guys, and like I said, I feel really sorry for them.
"They probably deserve to win but unfortunately got beaten on the bell.
"But you've got to play the full 80 minutes in grand finals and full credit to Molong, they're a really good side."
MOLONG MAGPIES 29 (Will Oldham, Kyle Travis, Matt Hawke, Joe Doyle tries; Will Oldham 3 conv; Will Oldham field goal) def BLAYNEY RAMS 26 (Brendan Newstead 2, James Stanbridge, Sebastian Hobby tries; Brendan Newstead 3 conv)
