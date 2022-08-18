The Draft NSW Groundwater Strategy has recently been on display for public comment. This is topical because of the recent perforation of an aquifer at the Cadia mine site.
This has provoked concern among local water users and environmentalists. There is also concern about the possible future impact of mining on local aquifers by the proposed McPhillamys mine at King's Plains.
Advertisement
Groundwater makes up 30 per cent of all available fresh water on the planet. The existing groundwater volume in NSW represents 200 times the storage capacity in all major dams.
Consequently, groundwater is a vital resource. Most importantly it is essential for the health and recharge of our wetlands, swamps, mound springs, hanging swamps, river redgums, river base flows and many other ecosystems with important cultural values, such as The Springs, an important cultural site for our local First Nations people.
It is disappointing that the focus on the Draft Groundwater Strategy is encouraging economic growth over the protection of the environment.
Mining is a vital part of our economy, but it can impact significantly on groundwater levels and levels of contamination in the aquifers.
If this document is to be effective in the protection of groundwater, it needs to include reference to the impact of mining activities and how these impacts can be managed, reduced, and remediated if necessary.
For this to happen the strategy must include regulation requiring adequate mapping of the Groundwater Dependent Ecosystems, an independent recording of their current condition, and stronger requirement's for remediation of any adverse impacts.
Greater protection of groundwater from the impacts of mining can be achieved through the strengthening of the existing NSW Aquifer Interference policy and the process for issuing EPA environmental pollution licences for mines.
It is also vital for the preservation of our groundwater resources that any future mining activity should exclude the use of groundwater.
There is no doubt that the future will include more periods of drought, making water more precious than gold.
We must prioritise protection of groundwater over commercial extraction and mining profit.
We must have safeguards that protect our aquifers from mining accidents that could compromise groundwater levels and water quality.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.