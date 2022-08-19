When Michelle Lindsay gets up on stage to perform with the Orange Theatre Company, she has one strict rule for friends and family.
"I have a policy where they're not allowed to tell me what show they're coming to. I know I'll know someone in the audience, but I don't want to know specifics," she said.
That goal of keeping things under wraps just became a lot harder after she landed the lead role of Cinderella in the production of the same name.
Having been part of the OTC since 2008 when she was just eight years old, Ms Lindsay has had the opportunity to experience everything on offer.
"I've done nine shows with the company and I quite enjoy being in the chorus which is an answer not many people would expect," she said.
"You get to interact with everyone and see a different side to everyone. I have had multiple lead roles but I like the balance."
And while being named into her own lead role was an uplifting moment, it was the success of another which really had Ms Lindsay jumping for joy.
"I became even more excited 15 minutes after I was told I got the role, when my friend Amelia Bennetts called me and telling me she got the role as Fairy Godmother," she added.
"That was very exciting because we've grown up together."
Joining her on stage will be Daniel Stevenson, who landed the role as The Prince.
Now 22-years-old, Mr Stevenson has always had an affinity with the stage, but didn't start acting until later into life.
"It didn't really start until the end of high school when I started doing drama, then one of my friends dragged me into my first play," he said of his first venture into the theatrical world.
"It's been really good with the company. I started off in a smaller role in my first play in 2018 and have moved from ensemble to a lead role since.
His first lead role was that of My first lead role being Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast which he described as "a lot of fun."
But after a year of no shows due to COVID shutting down the arts industry, Mr Stevenson wasn't too sure how he would go auditioning again.
"I didn't know what to expect and I didn't think I was going to get The Prince, but I was very, very happy to get that call," he said.
Similar to his Cinderella, there are is a bit of nervous energy whenever he performs in front of friends and family.
"That's one of the hardest things, that these people know me outside the theatre, so they know what I'm capable of, but they also might not have seen me perform," he said.
"It's like a hidden talent."
The rest of the lead cast includes: Derek Metzger (Baron HardUp), Cin Jackson (The Stepmother), Eden Plaisted (Gertrude), Tim Hewett (Griselda), James Haberecht (Buttons), Adam Flannery (The King), Max Tracey (Dandini), Hollie Coleman (The Prime Minister) and Amelia Bennetts (Fairy Godmother).
The production of Cinderella will take place in late November.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
