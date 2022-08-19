I found it easy to agree with his statement ... "the letters columns are one of the most well-read sections of most papers, because it helps you get an idea about what others are thinking about different issues."
I've been a letter writer in most of the places where we've lived, and I come from a Newcastle family of letter writers.
Frank Ward suggests the reason for his letter writing is "to defend or debate decisions that could affect his community".
While agreeing with that, in my opinion, there are other reasons, including: acknowledging positive community activities and developments; reinforcing information relating to climate change and the environment; keeping one's brain "ticking over" as the years fly by; and of course for enjoyment!
As Tom Stoppard wrote in 1984,"you can only write about what bites you".
Thanks Riley for this very positive article. Traye seems to have made a big impact on the lives of young indigenous students and made a wonderful contribution to the Orange Community during his short stay.
All the best Traye for your future back in Cairns.
After decades of inaction, history has been made this month in Parliament, with the passing of the Government's Climate Bill in the House of Representatives, after it was amended by several members of the crossbench.
New independents, including Zoe Daniel, Monique Ryan, Allegra Spender, Kylea Tink and Kate Chaney, who swept into Parliament on a platform of greater ambition on climate change, improved the bill with amendments proposed to do just that. These were collaboratively negotiated with the Government and supported by the majority in the House of Representatives.
It was a welcome seachange to see so many smart, passionate, ethical and committed, female independents in the parliament, delivering for their communities on their highest priorities, in just the first two weeks of sitting.
Amendments were put forward by the Independent for Indi, Dr Helen Haines, specifically to improve the Bill for those living in regional areas, by ensuring that rural and regional Australia is put "in the driver's seat," when it comes to future decision-making about climate change.
The amendments required that minsters and The Climate Change Authority, particularly consider the impacts on regional Australia when advising and revising emissions reduction targets, and ensure that climate action produces social, economic and employment benefits to regional Australia.
Her amendment expands the list of eligible qualifications for appointment to the Climate Change Authority (the body charged with advising government on climate action) to include people with expertise in regional development.
Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen described Dr Haines' amendments for regional Australia as "very sensible" and said, "I would be shocked if any member would oppose these."
The amendments passed with 89 in favour to 56 against. The votes against included every member of the National Party.
Helen Haines expressed her dismay at the lack of support for regional Australia:
"I am disappointed members of the Coalition who purport to represent regional Australia did not support my amendments," Dr Haines said.
"By voting against these amendments, the Coalition voted against jobs and investment in the regions, and put party politics above their own communities' interests.
"Regional Australians are not stuck in the last century, but the Nationals are. As an Independent, I didn't follow a party line dictated by dinosaurs, I worked constructively with the Government of the day to improve legislation.
"Once again regional Australians have only been represented in the Parliament by having Independents there arguing for sensible policy. The Coalition needs to do better."
It would be interesting to know which aspects of Dr Haines' amendments in support of regional Australia, rendered Nationals MPs unwilling to vote in favour.
(Kate Hook was in independent candidate for Calare in the May 2022 federal election).
