A MAN has been airlifted to Westmead Hospital and another transported to Orange Hospital after a ute hit a tree outside of Bathurst on Tuesday evening.
NSW Police, Paramedics and SES all attended the crash, which occurred just before 6pm about 21 kilometres north of Bathurst.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said ambulance crews were called to reports of a vehicle into a tree on Limekilns Road at around 5.45pm.
"We treated two patients: one man in his 50s for leg and head injuries and a male teenager for facial, knee and hand injuries," the spokesperson said.
"Paramedics took the man in his 50s to Bathurst Airport, where the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter was waiting to transport him to Westmead Hospital," the spokesperson said.
"The male teenager was transported to Orange Health Service."
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said police rescue and SES were called to remove the 51-year-old from the wreckage.
He said the crash was now under investigation, and urged everyone to exercise caution when driving, especially with the current cold, icy weather conditions.
"Police are again pleading with drivers to slow down, drive to the conditions and use extreme caution on the road," he said.
