Time to celebrate 60 years

TOP TEAM: The team at Wangarang are getting ready to celebrate an amazing 60 years in the community, and everyone is welcome. Photo: Wangarang

2022 marks a very special year for Wangarang Industries with the organisation supporting people with disabilities in Orange for 60 years. They are marking this very special occasion by holding an open day at their facilities at 1635 Forest Road in Orange on Wednesday, October 19 from 10am.

Everyone is invited and there will be fun activities, including touring their site and meet their wonderful participants' and staff.

Wangarang Industries is a not-for-profit Australian Disability Enterprise. Based on Forest Road in Orange, Wangarang was established to provide a range of jobs, training and Support Services for people with a variety of disabilities throughout the Central West region of NSW.

DYNAMIC DUO: Gardening and lawn maintence are just some of the sevrices that Wangarang offers. Photo: Wangarang

Wangarang provides Support Services including Social Support and Life Skills and Recreation programs. These programs aim to develop and maintain participants' ability to take part in community life and meaningful activities.

They enhance participants' independence and provide participants with opportunities for ongoing learning and development as well as developing and sustaining social interactions.

Wangarang's programs include:

Day Program

Cooking

Money Skills

Arts and Craft

Sports and Fishing

Shopping

Appointments

Errands/ Outings

Ten Pin Bowling



Dining out



Mini Golf



Zumba



Cinema



Woodwork

Wangarang employs 160 people, including 110 employees with disabilities, across our business divisions, matching jobs to skills, abilities and interests.

Wangarang relies on strong partnerships with businesses, community groups, and Government agencies in the local community to ensure ongoing work and job security for people with disabilities.

Wangarang has received national, state, and community awards for best practice in service provision, training, and business. Their services include:

Mail and packaging

Scanning and shredding

Commercial cleaning

Gardening

Sub-assembly

Wine bottle labelling and de-labelling

Rag sales