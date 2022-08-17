Let us all try to live out our vocation to be the best person we can be

There's another interesting word I've been thinking about following on from the "voice", that seems to be related and that would have to be "vocation".
Across Australia and beyond we have been invited by the Catholic Church to explore the meaning of vocation during August and how it operates within all our lives if we let it.
Advertisement
The Oxford Dictionary reminds us that vocation comes from the Latin word "vocare" meaning call.
As human beings we are individually gifted in countless ways and called to do what we can with what we've got at any given time.
Married life is a vocation arising from mutual love that penetrates the very fibre of our beings.
Motherhood and fatherhood are life long callings to a special life of dedication and fidelity - a vocation in themselves often demanding extraordinary degrees of selflessness and love.
Foster parents respond to a special vocation to fill the void left by absent parents, opening their hearts and homes to needy children.
Standing on the shoulders of all these family and extended family vocations, there are, of course, the professional and employment vocations.
Most of us will recall doctors and nurses, pharmacists and social workers who have cared for us and our loved ones with wonderful expertise, interpersonal skills and dedication.
Another widespread vocation would have to be teachers and all those involved in education at every level.
As we all know, presenting a lesson requires so much more than just imparting knowledge.
I daresay lots of ex-pupils will always remember the teachers who imparted both knowledge and understanding in the classrooms.
Our Police and the Fire and Rescue squads and Ambos are fulfilling a challenging role in their vocation to attend crises and save lives.
It could be fair to say that not everyone is free, able and willing to fulfil the demands of such a vocation.
Priests, religious ministers and consecrated religious women and men are each exercising a special call from God to devote their lives to spreading the Gospel.
Office workers, secretaries, receptionists, taxi drivers, posties, caterers, and so many others are living their vocation to keep our society afloat.
Advertisement
No matter at what level we operate, we have to ensure there is a correct balance between our vocation within a family and our vocation in the workplace.
Personal aggrandizement, greed, popularity and selfishness can never enhance any vocation.
It's up to each of us to find ways and means of getting a balance between what is, what can be and what ought to be.
If we are aware of our responsibilities to both family and workplace and achieve a balance, neither we nor the others will suffer.
When Jesus was asked about His commandments He was very explicit. "Love God, and Love one another".
In another spot He explains the second one as "Love your neighbor as yourself."
Advertisement
What a wonderful world we would have if all of us took this seriously.
No more wars and invasions, no more criminal acts, no more rebellions, no more greed, no more domestic violence, no more pedophilia, no more hatred and revenge.
Let us all try to live out our vocation to be the best person God has made us to be.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.