Car, home and life: Insurance is essential for young families

Many people pay insurance premiums reluctantly. We rarely get anything back for them. However we understand some people do have car crashes and, on rare occasions, houses do burn down. So we pay unwillingly. In fact, we shouldn't begrudge paying as the damage we suffer if uninsured can be huge.
Risks are part of life. Many have small impacts so we manage them by acting safely. Others happen infrequently but have very large impacts.
Could we afford to lose our car? If so we could skip the insurance and save the premium cost. We could self-insure. However the insurance gives us valuable peace of mind.
Could we afford to lose our home? No, so we pay to insure it. Natural disasters usually reveal people who had no insurance. Perhaps they believed they couldn't afford it. It's a massive risk to take.
Underinsurance is a big problem. An Insurance Council of Australia survey showed more than eighty per cent of people have their homes and contents insured for less than the rebuilding and replacement costs. The recent jump in building material costs has probably made that worse.
With life insurance the problem is even worse. Two-thirds of policies are default cover provided within superannuation. A report by actuaries Rice Warner in 2017 estimated that while 94 per cent of people have some cover the median amount was $143,500.
What is the typical mortgage? Consider a couple in their thirties with young children. In regional areas their mortgage loan is probably around $400,000 to $500,000. In the capital cities it will likely be $600,000 to $800,000. Plus the family probably has other debts.
There is also the cost of raising young children until they are financially self-supporting. That would be at least $10,000 times two children times 20 years, another $400,000.
Rice Warner estimated the life insurance needs of thirty-year-old parents with children to be eight times household income. If family income is $90,000 that will be $720,000 each. The $143,500 of cover won't go far.
Rice Warner also said the family should have disability insurance of four times their income and 85 per cent of their family income covered by income insurance.
Obviously the default cover in super is far too little. People with debts and young children need to go shopping for life and personal insurance.
Insurance advisers can help arrange personalised cover but they are hard to find. Increasing regulation since the 1990's has pushed most out of business. If no advisers are available, super funds may allow members to increase the default cover they hold within their fund.
