Money Matters column | Insurance is essential for young families

By Russell Tym
Updated August 16 2022 - 11:16pm, first published 10:34pm
Car, home and life: Insurance is essential for young families

Many people pay insurance premiums reluctantly. We rarely get anything back for them. However we understand some people do have car crashes and, on rare occasions, houses do burn down. So we pay unwillingly. In fact, we shouldn't begrudge paying as the damage we suffer if uninsured can be huge.

