ORANGE City Council will defer putting its controversial concept plans for the Lords Place South upgrade on public exhibition after calls for more information on the impact of traffic flow in the central business district.
The beautification plan's effect on parking on not only the Lords Place block between Summer and Kite Streets but the whole central business district, described as the 'elephant in the room' by Cr Jeff Whitton was also brought up during a lengthy debate that at times was bogged down in procedure.
In the end the councillors voted unanimously to defer exhibition until such time as a specialist consultant be engaged to provide options to manage parking changes in the precinct including time limits at the nearby Ophir Car Park, time limits in nearby streets and options for short stay parking of five, 10 or 15 minutes; and improved connection to existing car parks.
A traffic flow study in the CBD as part of the design concept will also be provided.
The Lords Place South beautification concept design was released by council after Council secured $500,000 through the State Government's Streets as Shared Spaces program funding while council has also committed $900,000 in this year's budget.
The NSW Government funding was for a trail concept and Technical Services Director Ian Greenham told Tuesday night's meeting any work done under the plan, such as dining decks and widening of footpaths, could be reversed.
"If it doesn't work out as a trial basis, in 12 months time we can take those things out and we can return it to parking. This is just about going to the community and getting some information," he said.
He also explained the FutureCity plans, which the Lords Place South concept is a part of, were about slowing traffic in the CBD down to 40km/h, which was an existing council resolution.
"At the moment with very wide streets, it doesn't support a 40km/h limit," he said.
"To reduce it down to a 40km/h limit we can't do it without making structural changes as well, so it becomes self regulating."
Cr Tony Mileto asked if there was a time constraint on the government funding for the Lords Place South plan, given the time it would take to gather the information asked for on Tuesday night.
Mr Greenham said the money needed to be 'expended' by early next year and confirmed Council had previously returned government money when projects didn't eventuate. With that in mind, he would strive to have the extra reports ready for presentation at the next council meeting in three week's time.
"There has been money given back in the past, demanded by Federal government and there is a significant one from the state government which will be reported at the next council meeting," he said..
The subject block on Lords Place has 67 car parks and will lose 23 under the plan which was the major issue with businesses along that block.
"The 23 parking spaces, we need to remember they are one hour parking spaces and if people do park there for one hour then that's actually over 200 cars a day that are impacted," Cr Frances Kinghorne said.
Cr David Mallard did speak in favour of the project's goal, which was to make the CBD more friendly for pedestrians.
"It's about shifting the idea that the entire streetscape is the domain of big metal vehicles and that people are just to stay close to the walls on the sides. Its about creating spaces people can enjoy and spend time in."
Earlier in Tuesday night's meeting, councillors voted to put forward three of five proposed motions at October's Local Government NSW conference in the Hunter.
In a moment that proves the planets can align, Cr Kevin Duffy supported Cr David Mallard's bid to have LGNSW lobby the state government for cat containment policies.
"I never thought I'd get up and second a motion put up by the Greens," he said.
Cr Duffy again walked a fine line when talking about the issue of cats and the toll they take on native birds and wildlife, and his advice on how farmers should deal with feral cats, prompting a warning to be careful from Mayor Jason Hamling.
Council will also submit a motion to for the NSW Government to amend its State Environmental Planning Policy (building sustainability index) to better reflect the advancement in sustainable building products, authored by Cr Mel McDonell.
Cr Duffy's motion calling on the NSW Government to release land it owned for housing development in south Orange, was also adopted.
There were no apologies for Tuesday night's meeting with Cr Frances Kinghorne attending online.
Council CEO David Waddell also introduced OCC's new chief financial officer Veronica Webb at last night's meeting. Ms Webb was previously at Cabonne Shire Council.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
