It's finally time for finals footy and what better way to celebrate than to dig up old predictions to see where we went right (and more frequently, where we went wrong).
Prior to the 2022 Blowes Clothing Cup season kicking off, we at the Central Western Daily thought we'd try our hands and predicting the five most important and eye-grabbing games for the year.
Some lived up to our predictions, while others were as lop-sided as they come.
So let's get this retrospective underway.
This was the first match of the season which really stood out to us and in hindsight, we probably should have known better.
Emus were coming off a belter of a campaign while the Lions had quite the opposite in 2021. But despite all of this, we bought into the City hype-train and thought they would give the boys in green a real crack and that they did...for a little while at least.
The Lions bagged the first try in the derby and were piling the pressure on, but in something that became a theme of their season, Orange City's play slipped and they would eventually fall to the visitors.
This would be a sign of things to come, as the Emus would knock off their cross-town rival two more times before the season was over.
The score may not seem like it was a match worthy of our attention, but the impact behind it certainly were.
In what could well have been a grand final replay, had the 2021 season not been cut short, it was the reigning minor premiers who showed they were no one-hit-wonder.
The Eagles would only lose twice throughout the season on their way to another minor premiership. The Emus on the other hand had a disappointing season at first glance, winning eight and losing seven. But injury after injury through the middle of the year made things tricky and recent results - including a narrow 7-5 loss to the Eagles - would indicate they can certainly match it with the best.
The first real thriller on our list proved just how tight this finals season should be.
Despite the Bulldogs finishing on equal points with the Eagles, it was Cowra who would claim the regular season title thanks to an extra win on the scoresheet.
This means that the Bathurst boys will have to travel this weekend for a shot to host the grand final. But what this round seven matchup tells us is that a few extra kilometres on the speedo is no problem for the Dogs. Bathurst coach Dean Oxley said his he felt "very lucky" to leave Dubbo with a bonus point that time around, but should his side garner the same fortune this week against Cowra, I'm sure he won't mind.
Twelve long, hard weeks lead up to this point for the Lions. In a campaign that started off with so much hope, quickly turned into disaster. City went winless through the first dozen games of the season and their round 13 matchup with the Platypi looked like their best opportunity to break that duck.
Forbes on the other hand needed a win to keep their hopes of playing finals footy alive.
The match was close, much closer than the Lions were used to this season, but still, they weren't able to pull off the upset victory as they would close out the 2022 season without a win to their name.
While Forbes gave it a red-hot crack, they too would finish the year with a sour taste in their mouths, as they would miss out on the top four by just two points.
If you needed any further proof that the Eagles were a force to be reckoned with, look no further.
While you're always expecting to win at home, the dominance Cowra displayed in the second-to-last weekend of regular season football proved why they are the team to beat.
The Kangaroos managed to sneak into the finals despite this poor showing, and will be hoping to turn their fortunes around.
So with all of that said, who do we think will reign supreme?
Well this weekend sees Cowra take on Bathurst in a grand final qualifier, while Emus host the Kangaroos as they look to keep their seasons alive.
I'm predicting the Eagles to prevail and grab GF hosting rights, while Emus sneak through to play another week.
The Bulldogs will then host Emus in what is sure to be a cracker of a game. In an upset, I'm picking the Orange side to progress through to the big dance.
The grand final will no doubt be a blast and it will be Cowra who claim a title they would have liked to have had one year prior.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
