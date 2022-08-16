This means that the Bathurst boys will have to travel this weekend for a shot to host the grand final. But what this round seven matchup tells us is that a few extra kilometres on the speedo is no problem for the Dogs. Bathurst coach Dean Oxley said his he felt "very lucky" to leave Dubbo with a bonus point that time around, but should his side garner the same fortune this week against Cowra, I'm sure he won't mind.