An Orange man who inflicted "appalling" and "humiliating" abuse on his partner - including urinating on her after she had been knocked to the floor - has avoided jail.
The man was convicted of all four violence and intimidation charges levelled against him, but will serve his sentence in the community due to significant mental health concerns.
Advertisement
Handing down the decision, Magistrate David Day said: "Two equally important public interests must be balanced [protecting the public, and keeping ill people out of prison]."
Orange Local Court heard the man - who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim - punched his partner in the face during a late-night argument in May, and urinated on her after she fell.
Prosecutor Carl Smith said the assault appeared to be triggered by belief of an infidelity, and was designed to "humiliate and denigrate".
After more physical abuse with his fists and a plastic coat hanger, the perpetrator took a syringe filled with fentanyl and lemon juice and told her: "You're killing me, so you may as well inject it into me."
He then headbutted a wall - causing a small hole - and called 000 to say he'd been assaulted: "I'll tell police you hit me, this is all the proof I need."
Altercations continued - and a small child was splashed with an alcoholic drink - before the man left the house and drove off.
The victim gathered her children and visited Orange Police Station to report the incident. Officers observed she was "highly emotional" and covered in bruising.
When interviewed by police the following day, the perpetrator did not claim to be innocent: "I don't deny any of it happening, I just can't remember it."
He said he had consumed more than 750ml of alcoholic spirits and taken about 10 Endone tablets - a prescription opioid - prior to the assault.
The court heard the man suffered a traumatic experience in his youth, and struggled with mental health and addiction for much of his life as a result.
According to solicitor Rose Khalilizadeh, he was attempting to get treatment and had attempted to visit a GP earlier that day: "What appeared to be a cruel tirade was triggered by an acute state.
"He has taken a significant number of steps since [the assault] ... it can't be said he hasn't tried everything he could."
Prosecutor Carl Smith highlighted the man's extensive criminal record, and the seriousness of the incident: "[We] would submit ... to be treated out in the community would be a grave risk."
Advertisement
Magistrate David Day agreed his record was dire: "It's appalling, he's a perpetrator of violence ... It's not a question of punishing [the man], it's about protecting the community."
Mitigating factors taken into account in sentencing included the early guilty plea, his "better than guarded" chances of rehabilitation, and 13-and-a-half-years away from the criminal justice system.
The man was convicted off all charges, and placed on a three-year Intensive Correction Order - which allows him to complete his sentence in the community under strict conditions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.