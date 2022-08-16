THE family of Robyn Maw are mourning the loss of a diminutive dynamo who put her health issues to one side to live life to the fullest.
Mrs Maw, the wife of Fred Maw, mother to daughters Katy Matheson and Ashleigh Maw and grandmother to three, died of a heart attack last Friday. She was 64.
Daughter Ashleigh Maw said her mother was a fighter who put her family first but loved her community.
A life member of the Polar Bears Swimming Club and a member of CanAssist, Mrs Maw, who wasa bout 5 foot 4 inches tall, was happy to lend a hand wherever she could with one of Ashleigh Maw's early memories of her parents running 'midnight basketball' through the PCYC to help get at-risk kids off the streets.
Worlds Greatest Shave participant Joel Everett met Mrs Maw about five years ago when he decided to get involved with the Leukaemia Foundation's fundraising event.
"I knew she'd been a battling her own ordeals, so I said to her, how about we meet up somewhere," he said.
Mr Everett said the pair had been friends since that initial chat during which Mrs Maw provided information and pledged support for his fundraising efforts.
"We was involved with it alright. She came down on the day and she said to me at the time, if you need anything extra from me ... she was so outgoing, as a lot of people would know.
"Robyn was someone that had a zest for life. She lived life to the fullest. She wanted to to be as active as possible within the community. She was someone that you'd sit down with and she'd be interested in you.
"The first thing she would say is how is your family going. That was Robyn, she cared that much about people. She was wonderful."
Mrs Maw knew what she was talking about when it came providing insight for Mr Everett's fundraising.
After surviving a triple bypass in 2008, she was diagnosed with leukaemia around 2018 and then the rare and often fatal Ritche's Tranformation Syndrome.
She spent months in Westmead undergoing treatment with daughter Katy donating bone marrow which ultimately helped her mother into remission.
"She came home, had been fantastic, went into remission then a couple of week's ago she was diagnosed with skin cancer on her nose. So she was doing four weeks of radiation," Ashleigh Maw said.
"She actually finished her radiation last Thursday, the day before she passed away."
After returning from Westmead, Mrs Maw told her family she was going to live life to the fullest and Ashleigh said she lived up to her that pledge.
"She was a social butterfly, she loved going to the Orange City Bowling Club every Friday night, she loved raffles, she loved trivia with Neil Gill (at Waratah).
"She tried to attend everything she could ... she loved listening to Duncan Ferguson at the Royal, to hear him sing, she loved the [social media group] The Old Orange Crew, loved Manly Sea Eagles - the only one in our family.
"She loved going to the local CYMS and United Warriors matches, she loved supporting her nephews. She was an amazing woman who put her children and her grandchildren first."
Ashleigh said while on the surface it was traumatic, the circumstances of her mother's death also gave the family some comfort.
Mrs Maw had been babysitting her youngest grandchild, 5-month old Jemari.
"She texted me at about 3.30 and said your baby boy just rolled over for the first time, I've got videos to show you when you come home," Ashleigh Maw said.
When she arrived to pick up her son, Ashleigh found her mother unresponsive lying next to Jemari.
"I'm glad that my mother passed away with someone she loved dearly," Ashleigh said.
Fred and Robyn were engaged on April 31 1983 and married on February 4 1984 with Mr Maw describing his wife as' his rose'.
Apart from her immediate family, Mrs Maw is survived by sisters Carol Donlon of Orange and Dianne Yates, of Gympie and stepmother Pat Yates.
A Gofundme page has been set up to help the family who are yet to announce a date for Mrs Maw's funeral.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
