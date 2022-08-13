Justin's smart rolling leads to star performance.

And they were followed by Josh Pans 171, Shawnee Paul 119, Jason Kelly 198 (as this score was 50 over average, and part of his 182 over average for the series, Jason was named second Man of the Moment for August and next in line for the voucher from Guys Cuts), Milo Lees 163, Stephen Lees 190, Jayden Shea 187 and Rachel Sorrenson 173 (as this score was 69 over average, Rachel was named second Female of Note for August.