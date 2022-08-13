Justin's smart rolling leads to star performance.

Let's start this week with a look at the Wednesday 7.30pm Doubles, where there were two Star Bowlers, these being Justin Smart with 114 over average and Tanya Drewe with 105 over average and they were followed by Will Mastronardi from the Tuesday Scratch Singles who scored 211 over average, to be followed
by Jason Kelly from the Thursdayn7.30pm Doubles who managed a great 182 over average for the series.
Advertisement
Next in line was David Hayward from the Wednesday 6.20pm Doubles with 142 over average, then came Connor Muir from the Monday 7.30pm Doubles with 109 over average, while the last for this week was Rachel Sorrenson from the Friday 6.00pm league with 105 over average for the series.
Star Bowler of the Week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Pete's Car Wash was Will Mastronardi who scored that marvellous 211 over average for the series.
Unfortunately, like last week, I was unable to locate a High Roller champion, so once again the three free practice games stay in the drawer, but there were many after the prize, among them being Kailas Puyol 204, Patrick Govier 215, Travis McMahon 237, Jason Drew 257, Daniel Lamb 229, Ben Walsh 266, Connor Muir 215, Jason Brown 255, Dan Hately 213, Jason Brown 255, Allan Lickiewicz 233, Blake Frecklington 203 and Will Mastronardi 205.
Then there was Steve McConnell 234, Nick Flannery 244, Jordan Clark 218, David Hayward 277, Hayden Swallow 248, Zac Shea 228, Tash Brett 214, Alex Gaeta 213, Justin Smart 251, Gabriel Arakak 201 and Ben Lees 215.
And we have another hiccup, as I also couldn't locate an Almost Made It Hero this week, so the open order for Kings Takeaway at Greengate also remains in the drawer But there were plenty of hungry bowlers trying hard, among being Alison McClennan 169, Blair Morris 151, Keilan Holder 192, Greg Shapter 196, Dawn Wilkie 147, Jenny Livermore 158, Craig Broome 166, Katrina Ashwood 178, Robyn Stedman 172, David Jameson 179, Armilla Hammond 134, Michelle Bostjancic 181 and Matt Carroll 170.
Then there was Kate Randall 135, Aaron Harcome 144, Cody Bryant 188, Jack Morrisey 180, Will Hepworth 118, Tyler Hannon 184, Denneka Beath 166, Corey Timbs 184, Matt Bryant 163, Logan Bryant 199, Damien Christoff 185, Logan Hodges 154, Matt Gerkin 189, Nick Gaeta 184, Mitchell Granger 135, Jayson Naydel 181, Evan Veitch 125 and Nathan Fauchon 164.
And they were followed by Josh Pans 171, Shawnee Paul 119, Jason Kelly 198 (as this score was 50 over average, and part of his 182 over average for the series, Jason was named second Man of the Moment for August and next in line for the voucher from Guys Cuts), Milo Lees 163, Stephen Lees 190, Jayden Shea 187 and Rachel Sorrenson 173 (as this score was 69 over average, Rachel was named second Female of Note for August.
Junior of the Week and winner of the voucher from Domino's was Matt Gerkin who scored 189 which was 65 over average.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.