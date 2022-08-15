Central Western Daily

Police locate man in Victoria five months after he went missing in Dubbo

Updated August 15 2022 - 11:14am, first published 10:52am
David Campbell, aged 41 has been found. Photo: NSW POLICE

A man missing from western NSW for a staggering five months has been located, NSW Police have confirmed.

