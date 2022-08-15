A man missing from western NSW for a staggering five months has been located, NSW Police have confirmed.
Back in March, 2022, a 41-year-old man identified as David Campbell was last seen at around 8pm at a home on Bunglegumbie Road, in Dubbo.
When family were unable to get in contact with him, a report was made to police.
Officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District conducted numerous extensive land searches, multi-agency responses and public appeals to locate the man.
After a renewed appeal for public assistance to locate him, he was located by Victorian police about 3pm on Sunday, August 14 in Buxton, Victoria.
