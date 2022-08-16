When Ro Sheardown's husband was diagnosed with cancer last year, her life was turned upside down.
They spent six weeks in Sydney as he underwent treatment and while she couldn't fault the care he was given, there was something missing.
"It's horrendous for the cancer patient, because they've got cancer," she said.
"I take nothing away from the care they get, they get amazing care. Keith has had the most amazing care and support.
"He was supported, but I was there and I wasn't supported, but I didn't know that I needed support until I started to feel awful."
The mental toll being a carer took on her was in full effect, as Mrs Sheardown tried to cope with what was her new life.
"The thing about this is you think you have your life sorted and then boom, just like that all of that doesn't count, nothing counts," she added.
Her husband was diagnosed in November and it took her up until recently to realise that she was allowed to not feel okay.
"I have great friends and they'd always ring up and ask how Keith was and then they they'd ask how I was and I'd say I was absolutely fine. But you're not fine," she said.
"You don't have cancer so you don't want to dump it on everybody else, but inside it's awful. It's a very dark place."
That was when she sought out a support group, for other carers of cancer patients, to let out her feelings in an attempt to get back on track. But to her dismay, she could not find a single group in Orange.
So she took matters into her own hands and decided to start her own support group.
"People are so kind, but nobody understands it unless they have been in it. That's where I found myself," Mrs Sheardown said.
"I talked to people and they don't quite get how I was. Whenever I've talked to someone in a similar position they'd say exactly the same thing, that people don't understand what it's like for a carer.
"Friends are great, but they don't understand what you're going through and other carers would."
Her 'Here 4 U' support group for carers of cancer patients will hold its first meeting on Thursday, August 18 at Café Bloom at the Bloomfield Medical Centre. The meeting will run from 10am until midday and then the group will meet at the same location every third Thursday of the month.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
