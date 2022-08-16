CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh and Lachlan Harper were busy in recent days, snapping away at sport games across the region.
On Saturday Jude photographed the Woodbridge Cup clash between Orange United Warriors and Condobolin at Wade Park. The League Tag was also at Wade Park between Molong and Oberon Tigers.
Jude then went to the Rugby at Endeavour Oval for the very muddy Emus versus Cowra Eagles game.
On Saturday Lachlan Harper got shots of the junior netball games at the PCYC.
On Sunday Lachlan Harper took photos of the Woodbridge Youth League game between Canowindra Tigers and Cargo Blue Heelers, the first grade game between Canowindra and Trundell Boomers and the League Tag game with Orange United Warriors and Grenfell Goanna's.
Jude went along to the game at Manildra between Manildra Rhinos and Oberon Tigers and the U12's AFL match between Orange Tigers and Bathurst Bushrangers at Waratah's.
