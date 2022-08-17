Your families retreat

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday August 18: 536 Hill Street, Orange:
Beautifully renovated and ready to enjoy, this spacious and low maintenance home has so much to offer.
The warm and welcoming interior includes a north facing, light filled and open plan kitchen that offers plenty of storage space along with a breakfast bar, dishwasher and gas cooking plus a handy, centered butchers block.
A bonus is the second living and dining, both overlooking the rear yard that has direct access to parkland.
All four bedrooms are generous and provide built-in-robes, while the main bedroom also features a gorgeous ensuite.
Perfect for growing families, the very private backyard includes an undercover alfresco and relaxing barbecue and fire pit area.
