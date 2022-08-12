Central Western Daily
Crime

P-plater Lillyannah Ruby Pankhust-Bennett sentenced in Orange Local Court for drink driving

By Court Reporter
Updated August 12 2022 - 10:25pm, first published 9:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillyannah Ruby Pankhust-Bennett was sentenced at Orange Local Court for low-range PCA. PHOTO: ACM.

A P-plater has been sentenced in Orange, after arguing with a friend and driving-off under the influence of alcohol.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.