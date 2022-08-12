A P-plater has been sentenced in Orange, after arguing with a friend and driving-off under the influence of alcohol.
Lillyannah Ruby Pankhust-Bennett - of Molong - pled guilty to a charge of low-range PCA, but did not attend court.
The 20-year-old declined to say how many drinks she'd consumed when asked by police. Onlookers were reportedly "concerned" by her driving.
About 1am on July 10 Pankhust-Bennett was picked up by a friend from the Hotel Orange, where she had been drinking.
The duo returned to a home in Clifton Grove, before getting into an argument - leading Pankhust-Bennett to get into a car and drive away.
She travelled to Banjo Paterson Way, before completing a U-turn and stopping on the side of the road.
Her friend followed in a second car due to concern she would cause an accident, and contacted police.
Officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol during questioning. Pankhust-Bennett admitted to drinking prior to getting in the vehicle, and failed a breath test.
A second breath test at Orange Police Station returned a reading of 0.078 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.
Pankhust-Bennett did not attend court for sentencing, but forwarded a photo of herself completing an online traffic offenders course.
Prosecutor Beau Riley said: "She's on her Ps, it's a high low-range, she shouldn't have been driving at all."
Magistrate David Day agreed with the assessment, and said the offence was aggravated by reports onlookers were concerned by her driving.
