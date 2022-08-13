Central Western Daily

Man charged with multiple counts of drug offences in western NSW

August 13 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been arrested in the state's west charged with a string of offences that allege systematic drug supply.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested in relation to an alleged string of drug offences in the state's west, including the organisation of a drug house.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.