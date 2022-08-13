A 59-year-old man has been arrested in relation to an alleged string of drug offences in the state's west, including the organisation of a drug house.
In February 2022, NSW Police detectives established Strike Force Wynwood to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in the Lightning Ridge area.
At around 10am on Thursday, August 11, a 59-year-old man attended Lightning Ridge Police Station, where he was arrested.
Officers conducted a search of his vehicle, where they located and seized a mobile phone and substance believed to be methylamphetamine.
The man was charged with a string of offences, including supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime with the intent to conceal.
The other offences revolve around knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime, dealing with property proceeds of crime, the organisation of drug premises and 23 counts of supplying a prohibited drug.
The elderly man appeared at Walgett Local Court where he was formerly refused bail to appear at the same court in October this year.
