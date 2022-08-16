The Yindyamarra Cup has been running for 10 years, and it just keeps getting better and better.
In 2013, Former Orange Police Force Aboriginal community liaison officer (ACLO) Glenn Sutherland founded the Cup, and decided touch football would be the best way to strengthen relationships between local police and the Aboriginal community.
Current Orange Police Force ACLO, Dylan Wright, said the Cup still has the same goals.
"Orange Police Force can put on touch gear and play against community members of Orange, mainly the Aboriginal community of Orange," he explained.
"It's a way to bridge gaps, break down barriers and build a strong relationship between Orange Police Force and the Aboriginal community.
The match also lined up with Orange United's Indigenous Wellbeing round, a day sponsored by Lives Lived Well, CDAT, Headspace, Mission Australia, Orange Aboriginal Medical Service, Indigenous Cultural Adventures, Amanda's Releaseit Massage, Orange Credit Union and the NSW Government.
Wright believes the event could've been one its most successful.
"Compared to what I've known, this one might've been the biggest - there was a lot of support there with different organisations," he said.
"I thought it went great, we had a great outcome, a lot of girls playing were from the Warriors women's team and young fellas were from a couple of programs we're involved in.
"There was a lot of laughs, lot of smiles, everything I wanted it to be. It was a good time all round, I don't think I stopped laughing."
Wright added the game matching up with Indigenous Wellbeing round was a perfect scenario.
"It's massive, there was a big emphasis on physical and mental health, it's good to get everyone around and get talking and being apart of the community," he said.
"Sport plays a big role in all communities, no matter how big or small your town or city is, so it makes a big difference on that level."
And while the event's main aim was to have fun, there was still a Cup on the line and Wright, who captain-coached the Police side walked away a happy man after a 6-5 win.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
