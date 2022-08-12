FINALS WEEK ONE
Saturday, August 13
Bathurst St Pats v Parkes Spacemen
Jack Arrow Sporting Complex, Bathurst (kick off 2pm)
St Pats: 1 Lee McClintock, 2 Derryn Clayton, 3 Jackson Vallis, 4 Jackson Brien, 5 Matt Beattie, 6 Matt Ranse, 7 Blake Fitzpatrick, 8 Luke Single, 9 Hayden Bolam, 10 Zac Merritt, 11 Josh Belfanti, 12 Cooper Akroyd, 13 Aaron Mawhinney; Bench: 14 Caleb Wardman, 15 Tye Siakisoni, 16 Nic Booth, 17 Jack Mackey. Captain-coach: Zac Merritt.
Parkes: 1 Joe Dwyer, 2 James Parsons, 3 Semi Junior, 4 Jim Raulolo, 5 Jacob Smede, 6 Jack Creith, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Eroni Turaga, 9 Sam Dwyer, 10 Tikoko Noke, 11 Brandon Paige, 12 Will Wardle, 13 Jake Porter; Bench: 14 Brandon Tago, 15 Sam Daveta, 16 Benny Cokanasiga, 17 Jesse Shorter. Captain-coach: Jack Creith.
Macquarie Raiders v Bathurst Panthers
Apex Oval, Dubbo (kick off 6pm)
Macquarie: 1 Joshua Nixon, 2 Clayton Daley, 3 CJ Ralph, 21 Corey Cox, 5 EJ Fernando, 6 Josh Merritt, 23 Jai Merritt, 8 Colt Ure, 9 Kane McDermott, 10 Maclay Ryan, 11 Alex Ronayne, 12 Jordan Reynolds, 13 Zac Williams; Bench: 14 Blake Merritt, 15 Clayton Couley, 16 Mark Merritt, 17 Seaun Stanley. Captain-coach: Alex Ronayne
Panthers: 1 Josh Rivett, 2 Desi Doolan, 3 Kevin Murray, 4 Mac Atkins, 5 Charlie Hutchinson, 6 Noah Griffiths, 7 Joe Bugg, 8 Dave Sellers, 9 Hudson White, 10 Dan Bain, 11 Kevin Large, 12 Jai Siakisoni, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 14 Jed Betts, 15 Tommy Lemmich, 16 Talon Hodge, 17 Dylan Miles. Captain-coach: Jake Betts.
Sunday, August 14
Dubbo CYMS v Orange CYMS
Apex Oval, Dubbo (kick off 2pm)
Dubbo CYMS: 1 Brad Pickering, 2 Tom Hughes, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Jeremy Thurston, 5 Corey Drew, 6 Alex Bonham, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Tom Stimpson, 9 Luke Jenkins, 10 Ben Marlin, 11 Mitch Cleary, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Jayden Merritt; Bench: 14 Fletcher Haycock, 15 James Stanley Jr, 16 Brydon Ramien, 17 Riley Wake. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
Orange CYMS: 1 Nick Murphy, 2 Liam Wilson, 3 Dion Jones, 4 Marcel Ikinofo, 5 Jordan Clarke, 6 Joey Lasagavibau, 7 Daniel Mortimer, 8 Cam Jones, 9 Pat Williams, 10 Ethan McKellar, 11 Ethan Bereyne, 12 Alex McMillan, 13 Liam Kennedy; Bench: 14 Josh Board, 15 Curtis Cantwell, 16 Nick Law, 17 Will Cusack, 18 Kaeden Dixon, 19 Ryan Banks. Captain-coach: Daniel Mortimer.
Mudgee Dragons v Forbes Magpies
Glen Willow, Mudgee (kick off 3pm)
Mudgee: 1 David West, 2 Charlie Clayton, 3 Corin Smith, 4 Nathan Orr, 5 Jake Durrant, 6 Jack Littlejohn, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Casey Burgess, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Chad Chandler, 11 Hudson Brown, 12 Cody Godden, 13 Ben Thompson; Bench: 14 Jared Robinson, 15 Andrew Bain, 16 Jack Hart, 17 Lee Hicks. Captain-coach: Jack Littlejohn.
Forbes: 1 Mitch Andrews, 2 Zeke Hartwig, 3 Alvin Maungatti, 4 Richard Fui, 5 Coopa Martin, 6 Jordan Hartwig, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Jake Haddrill, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Tongia Fox, 11 Charlie Lennon, 12 Traie Merritt, 13 Jake Grace; Bench: 14 Ben Maguire, 15 Martin Herbert, 16 Campbell Rubie, 17 Brad McMillian, 19 Connor Greenhalgh, 20 Apolosi Tuiloma. Coach: Cameron Greenhalgh.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
