If you're after a good culinary experience, then the launch of the city's next festival is one that you'll want to whack on the calendar.
A month-long celebration, the 2022 Orange Wine Festival is set to showcase some of the region's finest across wining and dining, with a "generous pour" of events lined up - which will kick off on September 30, and roll through to October 30.
"This year's festival provides the perfect opportunity to taste the high-quality vintages of '21 and '22," president of the Orange Region Vigneron Association, Tom Ward said.
"A stellar line up of a diverse range of wines celebrating their providence paired with what simply goes best - our bounty of regional produce, spectacular vistas and stunning locations."
Boasting a prolific culture of food and cool-climate wines, which are unique to the region, events throughout the festival will give crowd-goers plenty of gigs to immerse themselves in.
Experiences are pinned for behind-the-scenes access across a range of wineries and will offer meet-the-maker sessions.
Events are also said to include fabulous food grazing opportunities, laden with platter-filled works from some of the city's most talented chefs.
Friday, September 30
A wine and food market "not to be missed."
Join winemakers and vignerons as they showcase their award-winning cool climate wines from the region, all paired with the finest cuisine prepared by the city's clever local chefs and cooks.
Set in stunning Robertson Park, relax to the sound of local music with family and friends at long communal tables.
Children's catering and activities on-site, with ticket bookings advised.
Sunday, October 2
Mortimer's Wines are presenting an NRL Grand Final experience "like no other."
The March Schoolhouse Cellar Door will be the best place outside Accor Stadium to watch the game with five metre LED TV's, live music, raffles and an NRL guest player panel - consisting of Greg Bird, David Gillespie, Trent Hodkinson and more.
Emceed by Allan "Robbo" Robinson of Footy Show fame, tickets include bus transfers in and out of town, buffet dinner and five free drink tokens.
Throughout October
The Vintner's Table is a suite of curated events by some of the regions best wineries, boasting the "ultimate wine and food experience" in a location that many normally don't get to experience.
Locations for these event have been meticulously designed by each of the brands to showcase not only their best wines (including back vintages), but to transport event-goers to "places that you can't normally go."
Saturday, October 22
An amazing line up of all wines from the Orange Wine Show, including the trophy and medal winning wines, will be on show for you to taste and judge. In between tasting, graze from generous platters of delicious local produce.
Saturday, October 22
Experience the tranquility of the country from an artist studio like no other - in the middle of the orchard at Hillside Harvest.
With a glass of wine in one hand and a paintbrush in the other, sweeping views of Mount Canobolas will target the release of "your inner Van Gough" to create your own, personal masterpiece.
Friday to Sunday, October 28 to 30
Jump on board The Vino Express for exclusive access to premium wine and food experiences.
Departing from Central Station in Sydney, this luxury three-day curated 'slow travel' tour package is aimed at immersing people in the Orange Wine Festival, introducing Orange's amazing cool-climate wine region and its local vignerons.
October 29
A walk-through of the Altitude of Wine, telling the story of the role of altitude in grape-growing and wine production.
For online ticket purchases to Orange Wine Festival events and for more information, head to the Orange360 website.
