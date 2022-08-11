Last Sunday 36 members attended our run at Favell Road. Conditions were good all round, the hills kept everyone entertained and the legs burning. The dirt road was slippery on the slopes, but all members seemed to manage the conditions and run/walk accordingly.
The fastest in each distance were:
3.0km
5.5km
8.1km
11.1km
For our usual Wednesday run 51 members attended Elephant Park completing 1, 2 or 3 laps. Top three men were Tim Robinson 11:11, Maxwell Horne 11:37, Michael Abbey 12:03. The top three women were Nicola Blore 12:39, Isobel Curran 12:49, Charlotte Meiring 12:57.
Personal bests were recorded Talitha Mudge by 1:04, Jemima Abbey by 32seconds, Isobel Curran by 29 seconds, Claire Gates by 26 seconds, Michael Abbey by 20 seconds, Adam Skelton by 15 seconds and Jessica Curran by 4 seconds.
Achievement medals were awarded to Caleb Mudge with 50 runs, Will Robinson with 50 runs.
A special mention to those members who attended the test runs at Bathurst on Sunday. A great achievement to Peter Finlay who finished third amongst a field of experienced and fast competitors. It was awesome to see the Orange Runners Club shirts and singlets out there representing the club and we hope everyone had an awesome day out.
This Sunday's run is at Jack Brabham where members can complete their choice of 1-6 laps of the course which is 1.75km long. Good luck to any members who are competing in the City 2 Surf this Sunday as well. Hope everyone has a great run, either here at home or away.
Please continue to check the website, Facebook and watch your emails for more information on all our club activities and news.
Together we achieve individual goals.
