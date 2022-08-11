Central Western Daily
Breaking

Flood watch for Orange, inland rivers issued by Bureau of Meteorology for August 12, 2022

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated August 11 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parts of the region are on flood watch with as much as 55 millimetres of rain forecast for Orange and the wider district in the next week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.