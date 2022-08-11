During its term in office, the previous Federal Coalition failed in its duty of care to protect and conserve Australia's natural environment.
Consequently, it has left the newly elected government with a number of high priority environmental issues to address.
Reassuringly it would appear that the Albanese government is taking its environmental responsibilities seriously by appointing the high profile Tanya Plibersek as Minister for the Environment.
Since her appointment on the first of June, Ms Plibersek has wasted no time in confronting some of the serious environmental problems our nation faces.
Her first decision as Minister has been to announce that she will block a new coal project proposed by billionaire Clive Palmer which is in close proximity to the Great Barrier Reef, on the grounds that the proposal would further damage the already threatened reef.
On July 19, six weeks into her tenure as Minister for the Environment, Ms Plibersek released the 2021 State of the Environment Report, which her predecessor, Ms Susan Ley received in December last year, but sat on prior to the election.
Ms Plibersek has promised legislation to go before Parliament next year which will be designed to protect 30 per cent of land by 2030.
She also committed to implementing the recommendations of the Samuel Report, which was a review of the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 199 (EPBC Act.).
Water management is part of the Environment portfolio. Of current concern is the recalcitrance of NSW and Victoria irrigators to agree to the recommended flow of 450 gigalitres for environmental flows to ensure the health of the system, particularly at the lower end of the Murray River in South Australia.
Ms Plibersek has expressed concern about how little of this water has actually been allocated.
Hopefully she will work with the states to enable the necessary buybacks to occur.
Many environmental groups are encouraged by the approach taken by Ms Plibersek, who is showing herself to be an environment minister who actually stands up for the environment.
Her task will not be an easy one, as she will have to prevail against large and powerful vested interests and political opponents who will put other issues above those of the environment.
Science tells us that Australia's environment is in crisis.
Consequently, the level of importance of the Environment portfolio and the responsibility of its Minister has never been higher.
