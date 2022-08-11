An influx of metropolitan and international tourists to Orange has led to one of the city's real estate agencies branching out into a new service.
Landing in the colour city with high expectations in terms of their experience, and with investors looking for a premium return on their purchase, McGrath Orange is launching You're Home, a prestige short stay rental management service.
Advertisement
The new venture will combine McGrath Orange's highly skilled team of professional property managers with the efficient and systemised support of operations specialist MadeComfy.
"As one of only five Airbnb partners worldwide, Australian founded MadeComfy is an industry leader, delivering significantly higher returns compared with other forms of rental," McGrath Orange short stay manager Bec Hammond said.
The team at McGrath Orange are dedicated to ensuring each property is managed to the high standards expected.- McGrath Orange short stay manager Bec Hammond
The service, You're Home, was given its name as part of a focus on the property owner, who is searching for a property management team that values the relationship and communication between the landlord and the management service.
With extensive operations in place both online and on the ground, McGrath Orange is highly motivated to ensure every property improves its rental yield and increases in value.
"This is a significant distinction between what McGrath can offer the property owner compared to other services," Bec said.
While MadeComfy ensure the properties are featured prominently on digital platforms, and provide a premium guest experience, the McGrath Orange team can focus on continual maintenance and enhancement of the property to increase its value increasing the opportunities for the future.
"The team at McGrath Orange are dedicated to ensuring each property is managed to the high standards expected," Bec said.
"So, whether you're staying as a guest, or offering your investment property as part of our premium collection, you can relax knowing you're taken care of, you're in the right hands, you're choosing a premium service, you're home."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.