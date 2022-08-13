We revealed this week Lords Place is set to be transformed into one of Orange's first 'go slow' streets, as part of council's FutureCity upgrades to the CBD.
A 40 kilometre-per-hour speed limit will be introduced to cater for outdoor seating for 120, green space and a more-pedestrian friendly traffic flow are all features of the proposed upgrade of the Lords Place south precinct, which stretches the block from Summer Street to Kite Street.
The kicker in this new plan to introduce wider footpaths, alfresco dining and more shade? Twenty-three parking spaces will be removed from that block of Lords Place, which contains about 35 businesses.
Parking is always a contentious point when council looks to make alterations to the CBD.
It was no different when the upgrades to McNamara Street were floated, and certainly there was some opposition to the alterations now completed on Lords Place, north of Summer Street.
Within an hour of the story being published online at centralwesterndaily.com we were inundated with comments from people objecting to the loss of what many deem crucial parking spaces in Orange.
Shane Austin said: "Who has tried to support eating businesses in that street-area at night? Time and time again we go elsewhere as there is insufficient parking."
While Brett Dunbar added council has "successfully removed parking and access to shops, not to mention ruined what was a working two-lane roundabout to (construct) a single, congested, frustrating single lane (roundabout)".
And, on the other side of the fence, Will Woods believes the people-over-cars initiative is worth exploring in Orange's CBD.
"Everywhere that cars are deprioritised in cities, globally, we have seen improvements in quality of life as well as economic stimulus for businesses. Parking is clearly not an issue (for those who can walk 50 to 150 metres) but I would hope that provision is made for those with less mobility," he said.
It's clear parking is the main issue most are battling to get their head around when it comes to FutureCity.
If council is removing spaces from McNamara Street, and now Lords Place ... where are those spaces going? It's a fair question.
If council is going to forge ahead with the FutureCity planning - which is being considered a trial of sorts, mayor Jason Hamling said as much in our story this week - then looking to restore some of these lost parking spaces somewhere in the CBD must be looked at.
The almost pie-in-the-sky, multi-storey Ophir Carpark on Kite Street can't become our new Robertson Park toilet project. We can't afford to wait another 20 years to get this done.
However, as a city, Orange residents need to move away from the belief that space out the front of your favourite shop belongs to your car - it's a fanciful idea.
Society is shifting and with tourism now one of Orange's biggest industries, developing an engaging and pedestrian-friendly CBD will benefit businesses.
But certainly, if we're losing parking spaces in town, parking spaces that are invariably taken, a clear picture of where we need to park our cars before we head off on our walk to shop would be good to see.
