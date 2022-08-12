Central Western Daily
Home/Comment

Letters to the editor | Central Western Daily letters to August 12, 2022

August 12 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jesse Buchan tries to break through the CYMS defensive line during one of the Peter McDonald Premiership Orange derbies. Photo: JUDE KEOGH

Have your say: Send us a letter to the editor by emailing nick.mcgrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Thanks Ross McDermott for the update. This competition has been an after thought for many years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.