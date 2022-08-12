Thanks Ross McDermott for the update. This competition has been an after thought for many years.
Finally it's here and showing promise in revitalising 'Western Division' Rugby League.
Advertisement
I've been to a couple of inter-group games in Wellington and Dubbo and I love the concept.
However, to build on this integration between the two groups I truly believe we need to involve the whole four grades, where possible, on a weekly basis.
This will maintain player enthusiasm, commitment and numbers ... which will progress into individual club supporters attending both home and away games.
That transfers into bums on seats and dollars, which will guarantee each clubs sustainability for this evolving competition.
How about the council get a refund for those useless golden spheres and use the funds to help the mini trains remain operational.
Something that would actually be of benefit to the community. They really need to get their priorities straight.
As more of us return to working at the office, a new survey by Guide Dogs Australia reveals that three in five dog owners have worried about how getting back to work outside the home might be impacting their dogs.
Opting to work from the office and increased social lives are taking away from the time our dogs treasure. But with two-thirds of Aussie dogs displaying unfavourable new behaviours as owners return to the office, puppy parents are encouraged to walk the talk.
The survey was conducted for PAWGUST, a campaign in its fifth year that is inviting the public to give back to their best mates and beat the guilt by committing to a 30-minute walk together every day in August.
According to this new Guide Dogs survey, it's not just our dogs that are suffering from this lack of walks. A quarter of dog owners feel guilty daily, and a similar proportion feel it weekly.
All this when dog owners could be reaping the emotional rewards of a brisk walk with a four-legged friend. Over 90 per cent of dog owners agreed this is something that boosts their mood.
This year it takes on a special meaning. Mid-lockdown PAWGUST survey findings revealed over 80 per cent of Australians were relying on their dogs for emotional support throughout 2020. Now lockdowns have lifted, it's our dogs' turn to rely on their owners to get them through a time of significant change by making a walk a day a part of their routine this August.
Dog owners around the country can now give back by signing up to PAWGUST. By getting friends and family to sponsor them, they will also contribute to raising and training Guide Dogs, which cost more than $50,000 per dog to breed, raise and train but provide years of independence and companionship to someone with blindness or low vision.
At Guide Dogs we are always grateful to our dogs, and PAWGUST is about encouraging Australians to join us by getting the steps in with their four-legged friend while raising money to help us raise and train more Guide Dogs at the same time.
Join PAWGUST at https://www.pawgust.com.au/pawsitive
Advertisement
On July 21, 2022 the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) placed the migratory Monarch Butterfly on its red list of threatened species and classified it as endangered.
The IUCN listing applies to the migratory subspecies of the Monarch Butterfly in the United States.
From my observations in Australia, particularly of latter years, it certainly appears that Monarch numbers are seriously declining.
Monarchs are a magnificent butterfly and all that is possible should be done to ensure their continued existence.
Climate change has been listed as one of the major causes of declining Monarch populations worldwide
Once again the damage caused by climate change rears its ugly head.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.