Man charged over alleged cannabis cultivation after police search property

A man will face court in September following the seizure of 70 cannabis plants in the state's central west.
At about 2.50pm on Monday, July 25, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District executed a search warrant at a property on Cooper Drive, Charbon, about 11km east of Rylstone.
Officers located and seized 70 cannabis plants, cannabis leaf and other items relating to the cultivation of cannabis.
About 1.30 on Sunday, August 7, officers attended the property on Cooper Drive, Charbon, and issued a 45-year-old man a court attendance notice for two counts of possess prohibited drug and cultivate cannabis.
He will appear at Rylstone Local Court on Friday, September 23.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
